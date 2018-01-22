A man accused of carrying out a van attack in Finsbury Park “decided to take matters into his own hands” after growing angry at a rise in terrorism and the Rotherham child exploitation scandal, a court has heard. Darren Osborne, 48, allegedly mowed down Makram Ali, 51, and nine other people on a crowded pavement with a heavy Luton box van near two mosques in north London shortly after 12.15am on 19 June last year. The area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the time, the jury at Woolwich Crown Court was told.

PA Archive/PA Images A court artist sketch of Darren Osborne

Opening the trial on Monday, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told the court: “The prosecution say that the evidence establishes that the defendant was trying to kill as many of the group as possible. “In the event, he killed one person, a 51-year-old man called Makram Ali, and in addition he injured many others, some of them seriously.”

He added: “To seek to kill someone merely because of their religion is a terrible thing. “And what makes this act particularly horrific is that the group he drove into had gathered in the street in order to help Makram Ali, the deceased, who had collapsed as he walked along Seven Sisters Road a couple of minutes before the defendant carried out his attack.”

PA Makram Ali had collapsed in the street when the attack occurred

Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn, in Cardiff, is charged with the murder of Mr Ali and attempted murder of “persons at the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Whadcoat Street, London”, which he denies. The defendant had driven from Cardiff to London the previous day originally intending to drive the van into people taking part in the Al Quds Day march, but began looking for another target when this did not prove viable, the court heard. A handwritten note was found in the cab of the van within hours of the attack, which complained about terrorists on the streets and the Rotherham child exploitation scandal, Mr Rees said.

PA Wire/PA Images Osborne is alleged to have mowed down Ali and nine other people on a crowded pavement with a heavy Luton box van near two mosques in north London last year