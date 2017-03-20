“I was watching TV,” she said. “I heard someone was shouting.

A woman living opposite the flat in Wilberforce Road, who gave her name as Gui Gui, said she opened the window to offer help after hearing a woman shouting on Saturday night, the Press Association reported.

Neighbours have described the scene after a boy was killed and a one-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after an attack in Finsbury Park, north London .

“She kept on shouting. I do not know what she was shouting.

“I opened the window and I asked her ‘Can I help you, can I call the police for you?’

“She said, ‘My kids’.”

The woman said she later saw two young children being carried out of the building, with one held very close to a member of the emergency services.

A one-year-old girl is fighting for her life as police question a man arrested on suspicion of her attempted murder and the murder of a boy believed to be her twin.

Both toddlers were discovered with critical injuries at the address and were taken to an east London hospital, where the boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Evening Standard reported that the children were named Maria and Gabriel.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was wanted by police in connection with what they described as a “domestic incident” on Saturday night.

Das was arrested in the Hackney area at 7.15pm on Sunday following a major search by police.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

The girl, who has been operated on, remains in hospital in a critical condition, police said.