A man has been charged with the murder of pub worker Iuliana Tudos in Finsbury Park on Christmas Eve, police have said.
Kasim Lewis, 31, has been charged following his arrest on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Lewis, of Friern Barnet, was charged with murder on Tuesday.
He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 January, police said.
Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27, having gone missing on Christmas Eve.
The 22-year-old, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.
She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.
Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.
Her body was found in a disused building located in the north eastern area of the park.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.