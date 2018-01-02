All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Finsbury Park Murder: Kasim Lewis Charged After Iuliana Tudos Killed On Christmas Eve

    He will appear at court on Wednesday.

    02/01/2018 18:27 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    A man has been charged with the murder of pub worker Iuliana Tudos in Finsbury Park on Christmas Eve, police have said.

    Kasim Lewis, 31, has been charged following his arrest on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

    Lewis, of Friern Barnet, was charged with murder on Tuesday.

    gofundme
     Iuliana Tudos was murdered in Finsbury Park.

    He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 January, police said.

    Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27, having gone missing on Christmas Eve.

    The 22-year-old, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

    She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Police investigators work in Finsbury Park after a woman's body was found in a building by the sports ground in the middle of the park.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Messages and flowers left in tribute to  Iuliana Tudos.

    Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm. 

    Her body was found in a disused building located in the north eastern area of the park.

    A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

    Related...

    MORE:newscrimeMetropolitan PoliceFinsbury Park