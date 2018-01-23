PA Archive/PA Images A court artist sketch of Darren Osborne

Analysis of the three devices also revealed searches about bringing back capital punishment and about Islamic State supporters said to be celebrating the Manchester attack. Internet history from the device showed that Infowars, described as a “conspiracy theorist and fake news website” was also accessed. Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday that he was not suggesting that the direct Twitter message, which was captured on a screenshot on June 9, was sent directly from Robinson.

PA Archive/PA Images English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson

He said it was a “screen shot of communication” from Tommy Robinson’s account to Osborne, adding: “No-one is suggesting it’s him in person but obviously people who follow Tommy Robinson.” It read: “What Salman Abedi did is not the beginning and it won’t be the end. “There is a nation within a nation forming just beneath the surface of the UK. “It is a nation built on hatred, on violence and on Islam.”