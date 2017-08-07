Eggs from farms in Europe at the centre of a contamination scare have been distributed in the UK, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed.

Contamination with Fipronil, a highly potent insecticide, was reported by poultry farms in Europe, including in the Netherlands and Germany, last week.

It is believed that Fipronil, used to kill fleas, lice, ticks, roaches and mites, was inadvertently mixed with a cleaning product routinely used in chicken coops.

Fipronil is banned in products used around food-producing animals.

Reported adverse effects from consumption include sweating, nausea, vomiting, head and stomach pain, dizziness and seizures, according to the US National Pesticide Information Centre.

The FSA said on Monday that, while a “very small number” of eggs distributed in Britain were believed to be from affected farms, the risk to the public was “very low”.

It is believed the number of eggs affected is around 21,000.

Farms which used the cleaning product have been subjected to stringent testing.

German retailer Aldi has already removed eggs from its stores in the country, though there is no suggestion the firm’s UK stores are impacted.

Monday’s development is the first confirmation that affected eggs have been distributed in the UK.

The FSA said in a statement: “We are working closely with the businesses that have received eggs from affected farms.

“Investigations to date indicate that any affected products are no longer on the shelves.

“Our risk assessment, based on all the information available, indicates that as part of a normal healthy diet this low level of potential exposure is unlikely to be a risk to public health and there is no need for consumers to be concerned.

“Our advice is that there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs or products containing eggs.”