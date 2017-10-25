Fire Chiefs Issue Warning As Just 5% Of Schools In England and Northern Ireland Have Sprinklers

All new school builds or school refurbishments should have sprinklers fitted, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) is urging.

The policy is already mandatory in Scotland and Wales, but fire chiefs say just 5% of schools in England and Northern Ireland have sprinklers fitted.

The NFCC part commissioned an analysis that looked at more than 2,000 incidents attended by UK fire services in sprinkler-protected buildings. It found sprinkler systems correctly operated on 94% of the fires and controlled or extinguished 99% of those fires.

The council told HuffPost UK that statistically, there is one in 20 chance of a school having a fire, but that does not explain the whole picture as “many fires are not reported to fire and rescue services, particularly if they self-extinguished or are put out by staff.”