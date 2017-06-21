A ‘First Dates’ diner who was dumped for not being “attractive” enough for his partner returned to the restaurant on Tuesday (20 June), and had a much happier ending second time around.

Regular viewers of the Channel 4 dating show will recall how Greig was ditched midway through a date earlier this month, when potential suitor John told him he just wasn’t attracted to him.

Last night’s episode saw Greig return to have a second chance at finding love, when he was matched with financial guru Shaun.