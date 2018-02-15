We’ve spotted five stand-out styling trends across both women’s and men’s street style this New York Fashion Week, all of which are easy to work into your own looks, without buying anything new. 1. Dress Or Trousers? Both Please Instead of deciding whether today is a dress or a trouser day, believe in the “and and” philosophy and pair them both together. This solves any issues with being cold and gives a feminine twist to a masculine look (and vice versa). 2018 is going to be the year for more gender fluid looks.

A post shared by Vogue Brasil (@voguebrasil) on Feb 15, 2018 at 2:13am PST

A post shared by style_manifesto (@style_manifesto) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:01am PST

2. Grab Bag No more holding your bag, no more letting your purse flap about. Bags are to be structured, not just in the construction but also in how they are worn. Popular choices for bags this season a bum bag worn over the shoulder, but for a quick fix (and if you just can’t bring yourself to purchase a bum bag) you can get this look by shortening the strap of your over the shoulder bag to have it hit your chest. All the more easier to grab your snacks.

A post shared by What A Fashionista Wants (@whatafashionistawants) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:02am PST

A post shared by Alexandre Gaudin (@lubakilubaki) on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:00am PST

3. Lift Your Lapels Don’t have the latest puffa jacket? Or the biker jacker you want? Have you saved a vinyl trench coat on your shopping wish list for so long now that it’s basically your screen saver? Well, here’s a way to revamp your outerwear: lift those lapels. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE What sounds like a new move from a gym class is actually an easy tweak (which looks especially great when wearing a turtleneck underneath) and offsets the rest of your look.

A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

4. The 90s Dad Trainer Deserves A Night Out The chunky trainer has been everywhere in the past few years. From Yeezy thick soled sneakers to pumps you purchase from Shoe Zone, this is a shoe trend that can be dividing when discussed among friends. But this nod to streetwear is not just prominent in daywear, it’s the key shoe to swap for an evening heel. When you’re dressed up and feeling formal - forget the shoes you would usually go for and replace it with a 90s dad shoe. If your feet look as though they could spring for a school run, all the better.

A post shared by alyssa coscarelli (@alyssainthecity) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

A post shared by PAUSE Magazine (@pause_online) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:28am PST

5. Layer Your Jewels Maximalism is at its best, even with dainty jewellery. Whether you use the rule of three and layer your jewellery at different points of your body or if you change up how much of a singular piece of jewellery you wear i.e. three earrings and a thick choker but no other accessories on the bottom half of your outfit, the way to layer up your gems is all up to you. No style guru needed.

A post shared by Tuza Jewelry (@tuzajewelry) on Dec 17, 2017 at 1:48pm PST