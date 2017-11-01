An inquest has revealed how a 53-year-old man came to lose his life at a campsite hosting a kinky sex festival in Tunbridge Wells. Ambulances were scrambled to the Flamefest event in August after Steven Graves of Woking, Surrey, was found unresponsive. A woman was also airlifted to hospital after being found unconscious. She was stabilised shortly afterwards.

PA Wire/PA Images A view of the entrance to the Flamefest festival in Tunbridge Wells, Kent

On Wednesday an inquest was opened into Graves’ death at Gravesend Old Town Hall. A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a fatal overdose of MDMA, also known as ecstasy. A full inquest will be carried out at a later date, Kent Online reported. Graves’ death had initially been described by police as “unexplained”, though in August the authorities announced it was not deemed suspicious. Tickets for the three-day event, which featured an S&M dungeon, an “adult play pen” run by dominatrixes, “steamy outdoor hot tubs” and bondage wrestling workshops, cost up to £600.

PA Wire/PA Images A private ambulance leaving the site in August following the death

Locals in the area had expressed concern over the festival, which was held on private land, complaining they had not been consulted about it. Ahead of the death, Kent Councillor Dianne Hill told Kent Live she had received “a lot” of complaints, adding: “I’m no prude but this is the wrong place for this sort of thing. It’s a residential area. A big worry is they say there will be coaches coming down – where are they going to park?” Amid fears of gatecrashers, event organiser Helen Smedley wrote on Facebook ahead of the event: “Please spread the word: We have hired in extra security because of the extended press coverage of Flamefest.

Getty The festival promised bondage wrestling workshops, amidst other events (file picture)