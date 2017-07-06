Horrified reports from around the country on Wednesday evening revealed that the day was finally here: Flying Ant Day.

You may not be aware of this, but Flying Ant Day occurs every year - and inspires the same disgust annually.

The creatures tend to emerge across a period of days or a few weeks but there is often one day when they mass. This year that was Wednesday 5 July.

Their emergence caused havoc at Wimbledon, with players seen swatting at the the ants.