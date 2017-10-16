A young football fan had the best response to seeing a female assistant referee at a match on the weekend.

Her dad Nathan told HuffPost UK that four-year-old Clara goes to lots of non-league matches, usually watching Nuneaton Town - the team he supports.

This weekend (14 October), the daddy-daughter duo were at Garforth for the little girl’s second visit, as it’s their nearest club.

Clara was “delighted” when she spotted the female referee at the match, telling her dad: “Her hair is like mine, can I be a referee?”