A young football fan had the best response to seeing a female assistant referee at a match on the weekend.
Her dad Nathan told HuffPost UK that four-year-old Clara goes to lots of non-league matches, usually watching Nuneaton Town - the team he supports.
This weekend (14 October), the daddy-daughter duo were at Garforth for the little girl’s second visit, as it’s their nearest club.
Clara was “delighted” when she spotted the female referee at the match, telling her dad: “Her hair is like mine, can I be a referee?”
Nathan posted a photo on Twitter of his daughter standing at the edge of the pitch with the female referee looking over.
The photo has been liked nearly 23,000 times in less than two days.
“The response has been amazing,” Nathan told HuffPost UK. “Leeds United Ladies have tweeted to invite her to be a mascot for them.”
Twitter users loved the tweet about the four-year-old’s exchange at the football.
Women in Football, an organisation championing females who play the sport, also replied to the tweet, signposting people towards other female referees.
We’re rooting for you, Clara!