Foreign Visitors Could Face Upfront NHS Charges In Crackdown On ‘Health Tourism’

New rules have come into force that require all providers of treatment on the NHS to establish if patients are eligible for free care as part of efforts to tackle health tourism. Foreign visitors who are not eligible may have to pay upfront for any non-urgent or planned care under the regulations introduced by the Department of Health. It is hoped the move will contribute to £22bn of savings needed in the NHS. Hospitals will be required to identify a patient’s chargeable status so any costs can be recovered, however doctors have warned the rules “lack clarity” and could burden NHS Trusts with extra bureaucracy.

PA Wire/PA Images It is hoped the move will contribute to £22bn of savings needed in the NHS (file picture)

The government has previously estimated that up to £500m could be recovered from overseas visitors’ and migrants’ use of the NHS every year. The British Medical Association (BMA) however has described the figure as “exaggerated” and “unreliable.” Health Minister Lord O’Shaughnessy said the NHS was open to foreign visitors so long as they make their “fair financial contribution” towards care costs. “The new regulations simply require NHS bodies to make enquiries about, and then charge, those who aren’t entitled to free NHS care. All the money raised goes back into funding and improving care for NHS patients,” he said.