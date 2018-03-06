Fostering Has Completely Changed My Life

My partner Ross and I have looked after 11 children since starting fostering in 2014 and currently care for two teenagers. If you’d told me I would meet the man of my dreams and have a family a few years ago I would not have believed you. Fostering has completely, absolutely changed my life.

We met on the internet 13 years ago. Ross was going on five dates a week hoping to bag a man and I was Mr Tuesday, he never got to Wednesday! I knew from the minute we met we were meant to be and we’d get married - we’re very similar and very driven and with all the others there just wasn’t that feeling. We became civil partners on 12.12.12 after being together six years.

Ross and I didn’t have much in the beginning but we are very resourceful and put our heads together to get where we are. I now own an online healthcare business and Ross is a business advisor. Some people might have ideas about foster carers staying at home but we are a normal working family, and at 37 and 34 years old we are the youngest foster carers in Durham.

My parents fostered for 10 years and I saw what an impact and difference you can have on a child’s life. There are so many positives. It is really nice being there for somebody and to know that they rely on you and need you there when you wake up in the morning.

Fostering has meant learning more about myself than I’ve learnt ever before. I struggled with mental health problems previously and thought it would stop me from fostering. But it’s a massive positive as I understand if others are going through a hard time; I know what it is like to come out the other side from a bad place. I’ve got through it and I don’t look back, I have children to think about now.