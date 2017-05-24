It’s long been known that obesity raises the risk of many types of cancer.

But new research suggests having just four extra inches (11cm) than average on your waist increases the risk of many cancers by 13%.

The average woman in the UK has a waist of 34 inches (86.3cm), while men average at 38 inches (96.5cm).

Being overweight or obese is linked to 13 types of cancer, including breast, bowel, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, womb, ovary and kidney cancer.

The research, published in the British Journal of Cancer, also shows that for bowel cancer, adding around three inches (8cm) to the hips is linked to an increased risk of 15%.