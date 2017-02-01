Fox News Blasted For ‘Ignorant’ Tweet About Quebec Mosque Shooting by Canadian PM’s Office

Fox News has been forced to apologise and delete a tweet which incorrectly identified the alleged gunman in the Quebec mosque shooting as being of Moroccan origin. The tweet remained online even after police confirmed that sole suspect Alexandre Bissonnette, is a 27-year-old man of French-Canadian origin. The right-wing news channel was taken to task by Kate Purchase, the director of communications at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images Tributes near a mosque where six people were shot dead on Monday in Quebec

Purchase shared her letter of complaint to Fox on Tuesday, a day after the attack, which saw six people shot dead and dozens injured. Vowing to “continue to stand up for our citizens”, she said: “Sadly, this misleading information has been left to stand on the Fox News Channel’s twitter account and continued to circulate online even now. She continued, accusing the channel of dishonouring the memory of the victims and their families by “spreading misinformation, playing identity politics and perpetuating fear and division within our communities.”

Earlier today I sent an email to @FoxNews about their misleading tweet yesterday. We will continue to stand up for our citizens (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sGz47PxMcb — Kate Purchase (@katepurchase) January 31, 2017

“We need to remain focused on keeping our communities safe and united instead of trying to build walls and scapegoat communities. Muslims are predominantly the greatest victims of terrorist acts around the world. To paint terrorists with a broad brush that extends to all Muslims is not just ignorant – it is irresponsible. After an unmistakable dig at Donald Trump’s planned wall with Mexico, she then took aim at his Muslim refugee ban, signing off: “If we allow individuals and organisations to succeed by scaring people, we do not actually end up any safer. Fear does not make us safer. It makes us weaker. Ramping up fear and closing our borders is not a solution.”

Thank you @FoxNews for deleting the tweet. We appreciate it. — Kate Purchase (@katepurchase) February 1, 2017