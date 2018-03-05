Frances McDormand made a bold statement at this year’s Oscars, inviting all of the women nominated to stand with her after bagging the Best Actress prize for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.

So far this awards season, we’ve seen Frances scoop the top acting prize at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Baftas, each time making a speech which proved to be one of the night’s stand-out moments.

Her speech at the Academy Awards proved to be her most memorable to date, as she urged the women who’d been nominated in all categories to stand up in solidarity with her.