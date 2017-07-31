Frank Ocean wore a powerful slogan t-shirt at a music festival on 27 July and the Internet can’t stop talking about it.

Taking to the stage at the Panorama Music Festival at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, US, the musician’s white T-shirt was emblazoned with the question: “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

It was designed by Kayla Robinson, an 18-year-old who started her business, Green Box Shop, from her mum’s small apartment in May 2016.