Frank Ocean wore a powerful slogan t-shirt at a music festival on 27 July and the Internet can’t stop talking about it.
Taking to the stage at the Panorama Music Festival at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, US, the musician’s white T-shirt was emblazoned with the question: “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”
It was designed by Kayla Robinson, an 18-year-old who started her business, Green Box Shop, from her mum’s small apartment in May 2016.
Taking to Instagram on Friday 28 July, the designer shared her shock at the musician wearing her design.
“I’m actually crying because the lord himself is wearing my creation,” she wrote.
And social media users took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the slogan tee:
This isn’t the first time Robinson’s design has found viral fame. It first inspired a flurry of admiring tweets when it was worn by high school student Aaron Tamez in January.
Priced at £14.50 ($18.99), the tee is available to buy online.