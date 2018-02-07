Universal Credit: New Free School Meals Threshold 'To Hit One Million Children'

A million children whose parents claim Universal Credit will miss out on free school meals because of a new earnings threshold, it was claimed.

Children’s Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced children in Universal Credit-claiming families with net earnings less than £7,400 will be entitled for free school meals.

Zahawi said the move will see an extra 50,000 children entitled to help. But the Children’s Society and Labour have described the move as “a huge step backwards” that will see a million children who would have qualified miss out.

Every child whose parent claims Universal Credit was due to qualify for free school meals from April, but the Government decided to make changes.

While the new threshold is £7,400 per year, ministers say once benefits are taken into account, a typical family earning that amount will take home between £18,000 and £24,000.