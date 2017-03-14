Free Things To Do With Your Kids In London And The UK This April

Doing something different together as a family doesn’t have to cost a fortune with tons of fun and free activities taking place up and down the UK this April, just as the days get longer, the weather warms up and the landscape greens up

If you’re super-organised this year you can max your time with your kids without losing out financially. Thanks to a run of bank holidays and weekends, you can actually get 18 days off in a row for just nine days holiday if you book time off work from 18 to 28 April. It works because Good Friday falls on 14 April and Easter Monday on 17 April and the May Bank Holiday is on 1 May. So, provided you get an automatic day off on those days, your last day at work will be 13 April and you’ll be back on 2 May.

Here’s a selection of some free family days out for inspiration. Make sure you keep an eye out on local forums and notice boards at your leisure centre and library for nearby free events too. Well worth checking out is the ParkLives website, which offers free activities happening in local parks, year round. A new app called REVL - the UK’s most comprehensive event app listing over 81,000 in London alone - is also well worth downloading, especially as it has a dedicated family section.

This April why not...