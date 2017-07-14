Free Things To Do With Your Kids In London And The UK This August

Going out with the kids during the summer holidays doesn’t have to cost a fortune. While family tickets for the big name festivals can be expensive, there are a host of local summer festivals and carnivals happening in August throughout the UK which make a lovely day out for the family. Don’t forget there’s a bank holiday this month - on the last Monday of August in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while in Scotland it’s on the first Monday of August. The summer bank holiday was introduced in 1871 and was originally intended to give bank employees the opportunity to participate and attend cricket matches. Wonder how many of us will be playing and watching cricket? Here are some free family days out taking place across the UK in August 2017.

See a show at the Free Edinburgh Fringe Festival, variety of venues 30 July - 27 August Free children’s shows include the enticingly entitled Superheroes For Kids and Boogers, Books And Big Bottom Burps in this alternative to the pricier Edinburgh Fringe. Make sure you stop and enjoy the talented street performers too. Watch the spectacular Brighton Pride parade 5 August, from 11am The UK’s largest Pride parade makes its exuberant way up West Street, along North Street and London Road before ending in (the ticketed event at) Preston Park. Pick a perfect spot and enjoy. Celebrate with Leicester Caribbean Carnival 5 August, 11am - 8pm This year’s theme is ‘It’s a Celebration’. See costumed bands and floats progress from the Carnival Village at Victoria Park to the city centre and back to the park for final performances.The Carnival Village itself will be buzzing with entertainment from two stages and music zones featuring the best in soca, reggae and urban contemporary music and Caribbean, African and Asian food, arts and crafts. Be awed by the British Fireworks Championships, Plymouth 9 - 10 August, from 9.30pm The world-famous British Firework Championships is set to return to Plymouth’s Waterfront with firework companies battling over two evenings for the title of British Fireworks Champion. There’ll also be a music stage, morris dancing, fairground rides and food stalls. Popular viewing areas are The Hoe and Queen Anne’s Battery.

See the skies filled with hot-air balloons at Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 10 - 13 August See Europe’s largest hot-air balloon festival with 150 balloons tethered and taking off every day from the grounds of the stunning Ashton Court Estate. The fiesta offers four days of fabulous and free fun for the whole family, with breakfast and balloons at dawn and the night glows on Thursday and Saturday after dusk, when lit-up balloons ascend to a soundtrack of music followed by firework displays. Over half a million people attend each year. Visit the Aldeburgh Regatta & Carnival, Suffolk 19 - 21 August This 75th seaside town carnival brings old favourites to town, including the lantern procession with samba dancers and a military band, donkey rides , swimming races in the sea, children’s sports and the life boat launch, rounded off with spectacular fireworks. One of this year’s highlights will be a free-fall para drop by the famous Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute Display Team targeting the beach on Carnival Monday. Head to Weymouth Carnival, Dorset 15 - 16 August, 10am - 10pm Two days of family entertainment, events and activities on the seafront. Fun beach competitions include sandcastle-making, a beach space hopper race, waitress trolley race and coach pull challenge. Other favourites include the Red Arrows fly-past, the carnival procession and all-day fairground, a torch procession and fireworks. Head to a proper agricultural show at Mid-Somerset Show, Shepton Mallet 20 August, 9am - 6pm The only free entry one-day agricultural show in the south west. The show includes falconry on horseback displays, livestock classes including cattle, pigs and sheep, equestrian shows including heavy horses, driving, hunter classes and showjumping. You can also see poultry, arts and crafts, a flower show, floral art, classic and vintage cars and vehicles, as well as the South West Cheese Awards and the Somerset Cider Championship.

