Freezing Fog And Frost To Cause Travel Chaos As Deep Freeze Continues

The deep freeze hitting Britain is poised to cause travel chaos in the morning as temperatures that have fallen as low as minus 8C are to continue.

Freezing fog and widespread frost will cause rush hour problems with possible delays to flights at airports.

Temperatures plummeted to as low as minus 8C (17.6F) in parts of Hampshire and Essex on Sunday morning, the Met Office said.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected overnight, ranging between minus 4C (24.8F) and minus 6C (21.2F) in the south east.

Northern Ireland, some of Scotland and northern England will also start the week with a “sharp frost”.

Drivers have been urged to prepare for hazardous conditions as Britain continues to be gripped by sub-zero temperatures.

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning for fog in London, the south west, south east, and some eastern parts, valid from 1am to 10.30am on Monday

Forecaster Steven Keates said: