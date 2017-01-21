Sub-zero temperatures and freezing fog will grip parts of the country as the cold weather continues into next week.

A low of minus 8.1C (17.4F) was recorded in South Farnborough, Hampshire, on Friday night while much of England saw temperatures fall to between minus 5C (23F) and minus 7C (19.4F), the Met Office said.

Temperatures between minus 5C and minus 6C (21.2F) are expected in East Anglia overnight on Saturday and another “harsh frost” is forecast in parts on Sunday night.