Friends Invite Complete Stranger On Holiday After Their Mate With The Same Name Dropped Out

Much to everyone’s surprise, the second Joe McGrath, from Manchester, decided to roll the dice and say yes to the adventure.

Instead, they searched Facebook to find a person with the same name as their friend and offered him the chance to go on holiday with nine complete strangers.

When Bristol-born Joe McGrath had to pull out of a holiday with friends, his resourceful pals decided not to let the ticket go to waste.

On Facebook, (the second) McGrath posted a photo of himself with the group, explaining how the whole situation came about.

“So a guy called Dan (who I have never met before) messaged me out of the blue to tell me that his friend ‘Joe McGrath’ couldn’t go away on a trip that they had already booked. Dan asked if I could take his place,” he said.

“Although I had my doubt[s] if the offer was legit, I decided to take the plunge as my legendary boss gave me the time off work.

“I drove down to Bristol on Saturday night and had a mad three days with complete strangers that I think I can [c]all my good friends. What a mega group of people! I loved every minute of it.”

McGrath, 21, met the group at Bristol airport and enjoyed three days in the sun with them in Mallorca.

Although the original ‘Joe McGrath’ was registered for the flight, he had yet to put in his passport number, meaning lucky McGrath number two could easily stand in.

On Twitter, McGrath posted a photo of himself at the airport as well as the original Facebook message Dan sent him.