Anger is mounting after Bournemouth Council installed metal bars on public benches – in an apparent attempt to deter homeless people from sleeping on them. The adaptions were made on a number of benches in the town centre “following numerous complaints by members of the public and local traders,” a spokesperson for the Conservative-run authority said. An image of one was shared on Facebook by local artist Stuart Semple, who wrote: “This latest piece of hostile design is being retrofitted on all the benches to prevent homeless sleepers. They’ll be stealing homeless people’s sleeping bags next.”

The image has been shared close to 8,000 times and hundreds of people have expressed their dismay. Lynn Giselle Cope wrote: “Despicable! The government and councils have systematically failed with housing policy for decades. This failure is the reason for the crisis of homelessness!” “Instead of wasting money putting these on the benches to prevent and stop rough sleepers, help them out by using the money to get them off the street in the first place,” added Dan Colborn.

Tory-run Bournemouth Council installs metal arms on the centre of benches to stop homeless people sleeping on them.



This is the Tories’ way of tackling homelessness.



On Instagram, British rapper Professor Green asked: “What’s the message here? ″‘Hey you poor sods with no safety net - you better really hope life doesn’t throw any shit at you now! And god forbid you make a bad life decision! Cause you won’t have the ‘comfort’ of this bench to sleep on!’ Ha! “Again, nothing done to tackle the problem, just something to make it more invisible so we can pretend it isn’t happening.”

