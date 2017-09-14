This Amazing Gadget Gives You A Cold Side Of The Pillow, All Night

The cold side of the pillow is one of life’s little luxuries, but disappointingly it is one that only lasts for a fleeting few seconds before your face has successfully warmed it right up. But what if there was a device that could actually help keep your pillow cool all night long?

Turns out, that this technology-that-dreams-are-made-of isn’t just fiction, in fact there are people out there actively trying to bring it to customers via a Kickstarter campaign.

Moona is the world’s only “active” device that works all night long to keep your head cold, and subsequently improve the quality of your deep sleep (your core temperature is really important for ensuring you sleep like a baby).