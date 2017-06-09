Galaxy, Malteasers And Minstrels Chocolates Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Mars in the UK and Ireland is recalling some bars of Galaxy, Malteasers Teasers and bags of Minstrels “due to the potential presence of salmonella”, the chocolate maker has said.
The company said the recall concerned only the below products with the following best before dates.
UK customers should contact 0800 952 0084, while Irish ones are asked to call 1890 812 315 to organise a return and reimbursement.
A Mars spokesman said: “We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase. This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever. On average, it takes from 12 to 72 hours for the symptoms to develop after swallowing an infectious dose, according to the NHS.