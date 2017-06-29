Gary Lineker has described feeling “politically homeless” after Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour backed a hard Brexit and he sacked shadow ministers who sought a soft one.
The ex-footballer was dismayed by Corbyn’s decision to sack the frontbenchers who voted for a Chuka Umunna’s amendment to the Queen’s Speech that called for Britain to stay in the single market and customs union.
He tweeted: “Anyone else feel politically homeless? Everything seems far right or way left. Something sensibly centrist might appeal?”
His tweeted saw many reply agreeing, including actor Eddie Marsan and Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden.
One person told Lineker he was “far left” himself, having become a vocal critic of of Britain’s treatment of refugees.
He said he’d “never been felt comfortable on the wing”.
Many agreed with Lineker’s plea for a more centrist party, saying the Lib Dems’ mere 14 MPs were not enough of a force to represent the centre of British politics.
Meaden tweeted: “Centirst and unifying yep!”
While Marsan said “complex globalisation brings both benefits and problems” but it had seen people retreat to extremes.
While former Tony Blair speechwriter Philip Collins had an idea for the name of a new Lineker-led party.