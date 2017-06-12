Theresa May’s most senior adviser has admitted that public anger over austerity and Brexit cost the Tory party seats in the general election.

Gavin Barwell, who lost his own seat in London to Jeremy Corbyn’s “surge”, said that Labour had “tapped into” concerns about years of public sector pay freezes and other Government cuts.

Speaking before he was appointed as the PM’s new chief of staff, he told the BBC’s Panorama programme that his party had to do more to listen to voters’ worries about both austerity and the direction of Brexit.

Barwell’s remarks emerged as May finally apologised to fellow Tory MPs for the conduct of her election campaign, which saw her party win 42.4% of the vote but lose its overall House of Commons majority.

The failure of her snap election gamble resulted in a fierce backlash among some MPs and forced her to seek to form a minority government with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party.