Gavin Williamson has been appointed defence secretary by Theresa May following Sir Michael Fallon’s resignation over claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Williamson, 41, has been promoted to the job from the position of Chief Whip.

The South Staffordshire MP, who famously keeps a pet Tarantula named Cronus in his office, had not been seen as a frontrunner to replace Sir Michael.

Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith, 46, who was Williamson’s deputy in the Whip’s office, has been promoted to Chief Whip.

Smith now has the crucial job at the heart of government making sure Tory MPs do as May demands.

Esther McVey, 50, the MP for Tatton and a former employment minister, has been made Deputy Chief Whip.