Gavin Williamson hit the headlines on Thursday as it was announced the tarantula-owning chief whip would be replacing Sir Michael Fallon as defence secretary - but a little look at his Instagram account shows he’s not just a fan of the eight-legged beasties.

Williamson, who is MP for South Staffordshire, doesn’t have a huge amount of posts on his page on the social media platform, but what he lacks in quantity, he makes up for in quality.

Perhaps most importantly, there are some images of his beloved spider, Cronus, accompanying him on important business...