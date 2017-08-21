This week, thousands of nervous teens will tear open their GCSE results - as they have done every August for decades.

But this GCSE results day - held on August 24 - there will be one big difference to years gone by.

For the first time, pupils will not only receive traditional A* to G grades, but will also be faced with a handful of numbered grades, ranging from 9 to 1, as part of sweeping government reforms to GCSEs.

But what do the new GCSE grades mean and why have they been introduced?

Here’s HuffPost UK’s guide to everything you need to know this GCSE results day.