Chaudhury was speaking as Procter appeared for a 10-minute appearance at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Sajad Chaudhury told a district judge Gemma Procter denies the charge of murdering Elliot Procter after the infant fell from a block of flats in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The solicitor representing the 23-year-old woman charged with the murder of an 18-month old baby who fell from a sixth floor window has asked for witnesses to come forward.

District Judge Michael Fanning partially lifted the normal reporting restrictions which limit what media can report at such hearings so Chaudhury could make an appeal to anyone who had information about or footage of “behaviour” in the Newcastle House block in the days leading up to Elliot’s death.

Chaudhury did not specify what incidents he was referring to but said: “People may have thought them insignificant but, for us, they may be significant.”

The child died when he fell from Newcastle House on Barkerend Road, Bradford.

The incident was reported to police at about 5.10pm on Saturday.

Attempts were made to save the toddler who, witnesses said, was naked as he fell on to the cobbles.

Despite the efforts of people at the flats in the Barkerend area of the city, police said it was quickly apparent that he had died.

The BBC reported that one witness explained how she, her husband and a friend tried to save the child.

Danuta Tomaszewicz said she thought the child was a doll because he was naked when she noticed him on the ground.

Her niece, Monika, said: “She screamed for help and her husband and his friend ran downstairs.

“The friend took his shirt off because the baby was naked.”

Procter, of Newcastle House, Bradford, stood in the glass front-dock flanked by two security guards and clearly upset for the short hearing.

She spoke to confirm her personal details and that she understood the charge.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms and sporting long red hair, the defendant acknowledged family at the back of the court.

One young man shouted “love you, babe” and Procter said the same back as she was led from the dock.

Procter was remanded in custody and will appear again before Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Outside court, Chaudhury repeated his appeal.