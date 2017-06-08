The embrace of Jeremy Corbyn by the Grime movement has been one of more surprising aspects of the General Election 2017 campaign, however, it’s by no means the first time in our history that politicians and celebrities have come together in symbiotic encounters.

Ever since Marilyn Monroe flew in and wished JFK a ‘Happy Birthday’, the worlds of politics and show business have been inextricably intertwined.

The entertainers get to borrow some of the gravitas of their country-running friends, while the politicians get to bask in the glamour of their telegenic counterparts.

It hasn’t always paid off. Russell Brand’s welcome of Ed Miliband into his home for an interview ahead of the 2015 was blame by some for actually losing a bunch of Labour votes. RB has contented himself this time around with a passionately-penned missive, urging everyone to get out and vote for Corbyn.

Celebrity endorsement has not been all to the left, however. And, while such high-profile photo opportunities have long presented a mutually beneficial public moment, they have inevitably led to some seriously eyebrow-raising photo-ops, as demonstrated below…