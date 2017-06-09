The most exciting election of recent memory and its extraordinary outcome may have distracted from some of the brilliant, incredible and just plain WTF things that happened last night.

1 A record number of women Preet Gill A total of 201 of the 650 people elected were women - beating the record of 191 in 2015. Pictured is Labour's Preet Gill, the first Sikh woman elected to the House of Commons for Edgbaston.

2 Zac is back but with a *very* small victory PA Wire/PA Images Zac Goldsmith retook Richmond Park, having lost it in December when he quit the Tories over Heathrow expansion and ran as an independent. He defeated Lib Dem Sarah Olney by just 45 votes - one of the closest results of the night.

3 One seat came down to just two votes Well done @StephenGethins - delighted! I hope the man we persuaded to vote in a very wet Cupar on Tuesday night was half your majority! — Michael Russell (@Feorlean) June 9, 2017 The SNP's Stephen Gethins retained his Fife North East seat with 13,743 votes, defeating Lib Dem Janet Riches who had 13,741 votes.

4 Two more activists for disabled people are in parliament Labour has GAINED two disabled MPs so far tonight. Both disability rights activists too. This needs to be recognised and celebrated! — Alice Kirby (@Alice__Kirby) June 9, 2017 Labour's Jared O'Mara, a disability rights campaigner who has cerebral palsy, defeated Nick Clegg to become an MP. Labour's Marsha de Cordova, who is blind, pulled off a shock result by unseating Tory Jane Ellison in Battersea.

She said in her victory speech: "As a visually-impaired person myself, I feel passionately about the rights of disabled people.

“Accessibility in our public places and on public transport still falls short of what is reasonable.

“I will use my time in parliament to lobby for improvements in these areas.

"In the fifth richest country in the world, there can be no excuses for leaving behind a large number of our citizens.”

5 Theresa May looked shaken while standing next to Lord Buckethead GEOFF CADDICK via Getty Images As it became clear how bad a night the Tories were having, the prime minister waited for her Maidenhead constituency declare alongside rivals who included Lord Buckethead, who celebrated his 249 votes by doing this gesture. May must've envied him for being able to be so care-free in an election.

6 May's rivals for Maidenhead included Elmo PA Wire/PA Images Bobby Elmo appeared to be enjoying things more than the prime minister despite winning just three votes