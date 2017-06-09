The most exciting election of recent memory and its extraordinary outcome may have distracted from some of the brilliant, incredible and just plain WTF things that happened last night.
Here are seven things you may have missed that have nothing to do with hung parliaments:
1 A record number of womenPreet Gill
2 Zac is back but with a *very* small victoryPA Wire/PA Images
3 One seat came down to just two votes
Well done @StephenGethins - delighted! I hope the man we persuaded to vote in a very wet Cupar on Tuesday night was half your majority!— Michael Russell (@Feorlean) June 9, 2017
4 Two more activists for disabled people are in parliament
Labour has GAINED two disabled MPs so far tonight. Both disability rights activists too. This needs to be recognised and celebrated!— Alice Kirby (@Alice__Kirby) June 9, 2017
5 Theresa May looked shaken while standing next to Lord BucketheadGEOFF CADDICK via Getty Images
6 May's rivals for Maidenhead included ElmoPA Wire/PA Images
7 Labour made in-roads in some very Tory placesPA Wire/PA Images