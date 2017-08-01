George and Amal Clooney are set to put almost 3,000 Syrian refugee children through school in Lebanon, where nearly 200,000 pupils are out of education after fleeing their war-torn homeland.

The partnership between the Clooney Foundation for Justice and UNICEF - worth $2.25 million - will help to support seven public schools in the country this year, where human rights lawyer Amal was born.

“Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk - at risk of never being a productive part of society,” the couple said.

“Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative.

“We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the Clooneys added.

The Syrian refugee crisis remains the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II.

Since it began, more than one million Syrian refugees have fled to Lebanon, giving the country the world’s highest refugee population per capita.