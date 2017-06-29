George Osborne offered Twitter comedians an absolute treat this morning after it was revealed that he has bagged yet another job.

The former Tory chancellor is already the editor of the London Evening Standard - as well as chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, advisor of American fund management firm Blackrock and a fellow at the McCain Institute.

He also makes after-dinner speeches for the Washington Speaker’s Bureau, just in case that list didn’t seem long enough already.

But it was announced today that he will take on a sixth role in July, becoming an unpaid honorary economics professor at the University of Manchester.

George Osborne has become a professor of economics at the University of Manchester pic.twitter.com/pOgJHz83ps — Tom 🍦 (@_tom_burke_) June 29, 2017

The news sparked fears that there will soon be no jobs left in Britain - because Osborne will have taken them all:

you get home



george osborne is sitting on your sofa



“why are y-” you begin



“i’m you now” says george osborne, before kissing your husband — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) June 29, 2017

With news that George Osborne has been made a lecturer in Economics at Manchester Uni he edges ever closer to his original job target... pic.twitter.com/6HqL9JCIUp — Matthew Hexter (@hexter101) June 29, 2017

.@George_Osborne, can we look at redistribution here, given you've six jobs and I have, err, none. https://t.co/oUGcvR0qiq https://t.co/B76LJOucBQ — Gary Rae Needs a Job (@gary_rae) June 29, 2017

I tried to get all of George Osborne's jobs into one tweet.



But I can't. — Denis Doherty (@DenisDoherty) June 29, 2017

Has anyone considered the possibility that it's actually George Osborne coming over here and taking our jobs? — Andrew (@RooKnight) June 29, 2017

You know that time-turner Hermione had in Prisoner of Azkaban? Yeah, George Osborne has it now — Ramsha (@Economistaken) June 29, 2017

George Osborne is also my mum's Avon representative??? — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 29, 2017

George Osborne has been appointed an honorary professor in economics at the University of Manchester pic.twitter.com/FLyps6p2zp — Joey D'Urso (@josephmdurso) June 29, 2017

Despite the widespread hilarity at his expense, Osborne said he has been “bowled over” by the honour.

“The University of Manchester was at the centre of so many things I tried to achieve as Chancellor, from the promotion of new science to the building of the links between this country and countries like China,” he said.