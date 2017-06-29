George Osborne offered Twitter comedians an absolute treat this morning after it was revealed that he has bagged yet another job.
The former Tory chancellor is already the editor of the London Evening Standard - as well as chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, advisor of American fund management firm Blackrock and a fellow at the McCain Institute.
He also makes after-dinner speeches for the Washington Speaker’s Bureau, just in case that list didn’t seem long enough already.
But it was announced today that he will take on a sixth role in July, becoming an unpaid honorary economics professor at the University of Manchester.
The news sparked fears that there will soon be no jobs left in Britain - because Osborne will have taken them all:
Despite the widespread hilarity at his expense, Osborne said he has been “bowled over” by the honour.
“The University of Manchester was at the centre of so many things I tried to achieve as Chancellor, from the promotion of new science to the building of the links between this country and countries like China,” he said.
“It is also one of the jewels in the crown of the Northern Powerhouse.”