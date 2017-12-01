10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Sensational Skate Routine Shows How Far She Has Come

A 10-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer just before her first birthday, showed how far she has come by performing a sensational ice skating routine.

Georgia Hillman, from Dundee, Scotland, glided on the rink at the Natural History Museum with former ‘Dancing On Ice’ star, Frankie Seaman.

She won the experience with the professional skater after being awarded a Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens ‘Star Award’ for her strength and courage through her illness.

“Hearing that my baby had cancer was something I never expected,” said Georgia’s mum, Ruth Hillman, reflecting on her daughter’s diagnosis.

“It was the most terrifying few years of our lives, but we got through it and she has gone from strength to strength ever since.”