10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Sensational Skate Routine Shows How Far She Has Come

A 10-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer just before her first birthday, showed how far she has come by performing a sensational ice skating routine.
Georgia Hillman, from Dundee, Scotland, glided on the rink at the Natural History Museum with former ‘Dancing On Ice’ star, Frankie Seaman.
She won the experience with the professional skater after being awarded a Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens ‘Star Award’ for her strength and courage through her illness.
“Hearing that my baby had cancer was something I never expected,” said Georgia’s mum, Ruth Hillman, reflecting on her daughter’s diagnosis.
“It was the most terrifying few years of our lives, but we got through it and she has gone from strength to strength ever since.”
Georgia was diagnosed with a type of kidney cancer, called Wilms’ tumour, just days before her first birthday.
Scans showed that the tumour in Georgia’s stomach was the size of a football. After having chemotherapy, it shrank rapidly, which allowed doctors to operate and remove the tumour.
Georgia then went on to have seven months of chemotherapy, and thankfully, is now doing really well.
She is a successful figure skater, competing at a national level.
Her mum explained: “Ice skating is a huge passion for Georgia - she puts her all into it. It’s a hobby that lets her run free, which is amazing after everything she’s been through.”
Georgia said: “Dancing on the ice with Frankie at the Natural History Museum today was magical and made me even more excited for Christmas. Frankie’s moves were amazing and one day I hope I will be as good as her.
“Receiving a ‘Star Award’ inspired me - I look back at what I’ve been through and it’s only made me stronger and more determined.”
Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens is calling on families and friends of young cancer patients and survivors from across the UK to nominate them to receive a Star Award. To find out more, and to submit a nomination, visit cruk.org.