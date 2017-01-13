A former Miss Italy finalist may lose her sight after acid was thrown into her face, allegedly by her jilted ex-boyfriend.

Gessica Notaro is set to endure hours of plastic surgery after the attack on Tuesday on the outskirts of Rimini.

The 28-year-old, who is being treated in a hospital in Cesena, also sustained acid injuries to her hip and legs.

Her former boyfriend Jorge Edson Tavares was arrested a day after the attack. The 29-year-old from Cape Verde denies any involvement.

La Stampa reports Tavares, who is currently in custody on suspicion of carrying out the assault, began harassing Notaro in August when she ended their two-year relationship.

It adds a court had ordered Tavares not to approach Notaro when the attack occurred.

The couple worked together at an aquarium in Rimini, where Notaro trained dolphins and Tavares was a handyman.

According to Corriere Della Sera, Notaro is relieved her vocal chords have not been damaged by the acid – her album Gracias a la vida is due to be released in days.

Notaro was a finalist in 2007’s Miss Italy competition and has also worked as a model and a TV presenter.

A Miss Italy organiser described the attack as “yet another act of violence against a woman, and using one of the most despicable methods.”

Patrizia Mirigliani told La Republicca: “There is no greater crime than defacing a person’s face in order to erase her identity, her beauty, her smile.”