It turns out that otters haven’t always been the cute little cup-stacking sea creatures we know today. In fact, a study has revealed their ancestors from six million years ago were as big as wolves when they prowled the warm wetlands and river valleys of China.

Otters

Thanks in part to their starring role in David Attenborough’s ‘Planet Earth’, out of all the creatures in the animal kingdom, otters are considered the sort that you could safely take home for a hug. But their 50kg giant ancestors weren’t quite so family-friendly - weighing in at around double the size of the largest type of otter (the 12kg Eurasian otter in case you’re wondering) found in the world today.

