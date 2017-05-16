Police are hoping to trace a group of men involved in a serious assault, thanks to the distinctive giant penis costume one of them wore.
The 26-year-old victim was left with a shattered shin bone dislocated and cracked knee and torn ligaments after being attacked by the group of 10 men in Leeds city centre at around 3am on April 2.
The man underwent an operation but will still require further surgery.
Police speculated the group were out on a stag do.
“While the nature of costume worn by one of the group might be amusing to some, we are hoping that mentioning it will jog someone’s memory,” Detective Constable Gaynor Burt, of Leeds District CID, said.
Police said the attacker was white, about 6ft tall and had a shaved head. He wore a beige or white top.
Another of the group involved was shorter and of stocky build with black hair. He was wearing red and white T-shirt.
Detective Constable Burt said police hoped the costume would “assist in tracing those responsible for what was a serious assault that has left the victim with long-term consequences”.
The officer added: “We have been making extensive enquiries to identify those involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in tracing the group involved, who were possibly a stag party or similar.
“The costume worn by one of the group is very distinctive and we think anyone who encountered them during the evening would recall it.”
West Yorkshire Police ask anyone with any information to contact DC 3146 Burt at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170151315 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.