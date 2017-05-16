Police are hoping to trace a group of men involved in a serious assault, thanks to the distinctive giant penis costume one of them wore.

The 26-year-old victim was left with a shattered shin bone dislocated and cracked knee and torn ligaments after being attacked by the group of 10 men in Leeds city centre at around 3am on April 2.

The man underwent an operation but will still require further surgery.

Police speculated the group were out on a stag do.