11 Of The Best GIFs To Respond To Irritating Facebook Statuses

The day we have been waiting for has finally arrived: Facebook has introduced GIFs as a reaction option across its social platform.

Perfect for when you want to be passive aggressive AF when someone has posted an annoying FB status update, nothing conveys emotion as well as a moving image of a sassy cat in a jumper.

These are the 11 best GIF choices for every Facebook status. Thank us later.

1. The lost phone status.

2. The deliberately vague but dramatic status.

3. The super salty status.

4. The unnecessarily political status.

5. The thirsty-for-attention status.

6. The smug couple status.

7. The unexpected engagement/new house status.

8. The unsubtle dig at their ex-partner status.

9. The too-much-information about your baby’s bowels status.

10. The airport check-in status.