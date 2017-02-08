All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    08/02/2017 09:48 GMT

    Gigi Hadid's Barbie Doll Is Scarily Accurate

    Gigi + Barbie = Squad goals.

    Gigi Hadid has hit a major career highlight, having a Barbie doll made in her image - and a frighteningly accurate one at that.

    Mattel has unveiled a new doll modelled on the 21-year-old model to mark the launch of her second capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

    Photos of the Hadid doll rollerblading with Barbie in matching 90s-inspired Tommy logo tee and denim shorts, were posted on Instagram on Tuesday 7 February.

    This isn’t the first time Hadid has been immortalised in Barbie form, but the last attempt - following her appearance with sister Bella at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2016 - wasn’t half so lifelike.

    Instagram/Bella Hadid
    Kristy Sparow via Getty Images

    Hadid now joins the elite class of models who have made it into the Barbie hall of fame, which includes: Ashley Graham.

    Cindy Crawford.

    Just living in a Barbie world 💋•

    A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

    And designer/model Chiara Ferragni, to name but a few.

    Also on HuffPost
    Barbie's Career Moves
    MORE:styleModelsgigi hadidTommy Hilfigerbarbie

    Conversations