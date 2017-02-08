Gigi Hadid has hit a major career highlight, having a Barbie doll made in her image - and a frighteningly accurate one at that.

Mattel has unveiled a new doll modelled on the 21-year-old model to mark the launch of her second capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

Photos of the Hadid doll rollerblading with Barbie in matching 90s-inspired Tommy logo tee and denim shorts, were posted on Instagram on Tuesday 7 February.