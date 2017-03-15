All Sections
    15/03/2017 09:53 GMT

    Gigi Hadid And Her Makeup Artist's Sing-A-Long To A Whitney Houston Classic Is Epic

    We'll always love you, Gigi 💕

    Gigi Hadid has just added another talented string to her bow. 

    In a video posted to Instagram by makeup artist Tom Pecheux on Tuesday 14 March, Hadid joins him in performing a passionate rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic ‘I Will Always Love You’.

    Wow.  

    As Pecheux applies what appears to be moisturiser to the supermodel’s face, they duet whilst giggling. 

    At one point Hadid throws her head back as she gears up for the chorus. 

    They’re basically all of us and our bestie doing a make-over. 

    Pecheux captioned the video, which he shared on Tuesday 14 March, with: “#DUET with My Partner in Crime.”

    The pair have worked together a lot over the course of fashion season, and it seems to be a harmonious fit, as their video clocked up nearly a 100,000 views in less than 20 hours. 

    No, we’ll always love you, Hadid.

