Gigi Hadid And Her Makeup Artist's Sing-A-Long To A Whitney Houston Classic Is Epic

Gigi Hadid has just added another talented string to her bow.

In a video posted to Instagram by makeup artist Tom Pecheux on Tuesday 14 March, Hadid joins him in performing a passionate rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Wow.

As Pecheux applies what appears to be moisturiser to the supermodel’s face, they duet whilst giggling.

At one point Hadid throws her head back as she gears up for the chorus.

They’re basically all of us and our bestie doing a make-over.

Pecheux captioned the video, which he shared on Tuesday 14 March, with: “#DUET with My Partner in Crime.”