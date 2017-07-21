A co-parenting website has put out an urgent call for ginger sperm donors.

Co-ParentMatch, a website that puts women wanting to become parents in touch with sperm donors, revealed that after analysing their statistics, the lack of ginger donors “really stood out”.

“We looked at our search results and found that lots of women were typing in ‘ginger sperm donors’ and ‘red hair sperm donors’ so clearly there is a demand,” Jenny Kearns, from Co-parentmatch.com told HuffPost UK.

“Yet only 2% of our donors have red hair.”