Giovanna Fletcher praised her husband Tom Fletcher for being a “hands-on” dad, adding that it’s something she gets questioned about a lot.

In a heartwarming post for Father’s Day, the mum to three-year-old Buzz and one-year-old Buddy said she feels “fully supported” by her husband.

“There’s one question that has started grating on me, and that’s: ‘Is Tom a hands-on dad?’, along with: ‘What’s he like as a father?’ or ‘Has he surprised you in his new role?’” the mum wrote on Instagram on Sunday 18 June.

“I’ll say straight away that Tom is an amazing dad. He is one half of the parenting team and we very much do everything together. I feel fully supported in the knowledge that parenting, for us, is a mutual responsibility.”