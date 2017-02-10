A girl who has overcome two bone marrow transplants has won people’s hearts on the internet, including that of her favourite singer.
Four-year-old Leah was diagnosed with severe congenital neutropenia, a rare blood disorder, and because of her treatment she has been away from her family for nearly a year.
Despite what she’s been through, she still managed to keep a positive attitude by dancing and singing along to one of her favourite songs.
Mum Lindsay Chapman-Carroll shared the video on Facebook with the American singer Mandisa and wrote: “My daughter has overcome two bone marrow transplants and has spent the last 322 days away from her family, mostly in hospital due to complications.
“However, she has the joy of the Lord and a love for music.”
The mum continued: “[The song] ’Overcomer’ is one of her all time faves.
“Someone suggested I share it with you personally. She is such a light to all she meets... I hope she brings a smile to your face, too.”
Astonishingly, the video has been viewed more than 25 million times in the four days since it has been posted.
Mandisa replied to the video and wrote: “Omigosh [sic]. It brought a smile to my face, tears to my eyes, and joy to my soul.
“Lifting up prayers for Leah right now!”
She then shared it on to her own Facebook page, writing: “I got flooded with messages about a sweet girl named Leah and after watching this video, you’ll understand why.
“Would you join me in sending prayers and love for Leah. Leah: You are an overcomer in the truest sense of the word.
“Seeing the joy on your sweet face inspired me so much. I’m praying for you, and believe that many of my friends on here will join me.
“Fight on, precious one.”