A girl who has overcome two bone marrow transplants has won people’s hearts on the internet, including that of her favourite singer.

Four-year-old Leah was diagnosed with severe congenital neutropenia, a rare blood disorder, and because of her treatment she has been away from her family for nearly a year.

Despite what she’s been through, she still managed to keep a positive attitude by dancing and singing along to one of her favourite songs.

Mum ‎Lindsay Chapman-Carroll‎ shared the video on Facebook with the American singer Mandisa and wrote: “My daughter has overcome two bone marrow transplants and has spent the last 322 days away from her family, mostly in hospital due to complications.

“However, she has the joy of the Lord and a love for music.”