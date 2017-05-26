An 11-year-old who was asked on a form at school what her teachers could do better came back with the sassiest reply.
Her dad - author Mason Cross from Glasgow - shared a photo of her hilarious answer on Twitter, and it went down pretty well.
“My daughter actually submitted this feedback at school,” he wrote on Thursday 25 May. “Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream.”
Cross’ daughter wrote in the reply about what her teachers could do better: “Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing.
“And under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, it is a war crime.”
You go girl.
Within 24 hours, the tweet had more than 110,000 retweets and nearly 400,000 likes. Cross’ Twitter followers encouraged him to give her ice cream over a punishment.
Cross followed up his tweet by clarifying that his daughter thinks her teacher is “awesome” and showed evidence of him giving her ice cream.
“The people have spoken,” he wrote.