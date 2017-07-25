A mum has penned a touching story about how her five-year-old learned an important lesson about kindness, after she tried to win a toy at a church fair.

Brea Schmidt, from the US, who blogs at The Thinking Branch, said her daughter was desperate to win a Poppy doll. She had to pay $1 for three tickets, in the hope that one of the tickets had a winning number.

But after numerous attempts, her daughter kept losing.

“She knew it was her last dollar, and on the very last ticket she had, she opened it slowly, holding it up close to her face to peek inside to see if the magic number was there,” Schmidt wrote on Facebook on Friday 21 July.

“But it wasn’t. Again. And despite her efforts to hold it in, she fell into my arms in tears.”