An eight-year-old girl wrote a letter to her local council asking why they haven’t installed any swings that are accessible for her disabled brother.

Naomi Gwynne, from Lanarkshire, Scotland, and her twin brother Isaac had been eagerly waiting for the new park near their home to open.

But when it did, Naomi was frustrated that her brother couldn’t go on the swings, despite them being his favourite piece of equipment.

In a letter to the park builders, and tweeted to South Lanarkshire Council on Sunday 19 March, she wrote: “I like the new park but please could you make a disabled swing for it?

“Isaac my twin brother is too big for a baby swing and can’t hold on to the bars of the grown-up swings.”