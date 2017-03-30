A host of new acts have been confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury festival, after organisers teased the full line-up on a new poster on Thursday (30 March).

If we’re being honest, it’s not entirely dissimilar to the “leaked” line-up that was posted online at the beginning of the month (which was later denied by Emily Eavis), but there are a few surprises on there, namely Katy Perry, who can be found near the top of the bill.

As was previously rumoured, The xx, Stormzy, Lorde and Emeli Sandé will all be performing over the course of the weekend - but rather than list every act in turn, shall we just give you what you want and show you the actual poster?