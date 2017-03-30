A host of new acts have been confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury festival, after organisers teased the full line-up on a new poster on Thursday (30 March).
If we’re being honest, it’s not entirely dissimilar to the “leaked” line-up that was posted online at the beginning of the month (which was later denied by Emily Eavis), but there are a few surprises on there, namely Katy Perry, who can be found near the top of the bill.
As was previously rumoured, The xx, Stormzy, Lorde and Emeli Sandé will all be performing over the course of the weekend - but rather than list every act in turn, shall we just give you what you want and show you the actual poster?
There you go.
The Glastonbury Twitter account was quick to point out that the poster doesn’t represent the full line-up, with “many more acts and attractions still to be announced” before the festival gets going in June.
One notable absence from the poster is Diana Ross, who was previously named on the “leaked” line-up as the performer in this year’s “Legends” slot, which Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Shirley Bassey have all filled in the past few years.
As was previously revealed, Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran will be headlining on the Pyramid Stage this year.
The headlining gig has been a long time coming for the Foo Fighters, who had been booked to perform in 2015, but had to pull out at the eleventh hour when frontman Dave Grohl sustained a serious injury.
